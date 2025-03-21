Macron: Russia has once again demonstrated it doesn’t actually share desire for peace

Photo: Фото АР

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the Russian army's overnight shelling of Ukraine by noting that Russia "has once again shown that it does not truly share the desire for peace" and expressed "full support" for the Ukrainian people.

"Last night, Russia demonstrated once again that it does not truly share the desire for peace. Full support for the Ukrainian people," Macron added on social media X.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly stressed the importance of a "measurable and fully respected ceasefire" in Ukraine.