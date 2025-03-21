Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:50 21.03.2025

Macron: Russia has once again demonstrated it doesn’t actually share desire for peace

1 min read
Macron: Russia has once again demonstrated it doesn’t actually share desire for peace
Photo: Фото АР

French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the Russian army's overnight shelling of Ukraine by noting that Russia "has once again shown that it does not truly share the desire for peace" and expressed "full support" for the Ukrainian people.

"Last night, Russia demonstrated once again that it does not truly share the desire for peace. Full support for the Ukrainian people," Macron added on social media X.

French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly stressed the importance of a "measurable and fully respected ceasefire" in Ukraine.

Tags: #macron

MORE ABOUT

10:16 21.03.2025
Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

09:43 18.03.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate positions ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate positions ahead of Trump-Putin talks

20:33 17.03.2025
Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

18:21 17.03.2025
Macron, Canadian PM in joint statement put forward demands to Russia for clear commitments on Ukraine – media

Macron, Canadian PM in joint statement put forward demands to Russia for clear commitments on Ukraine – media

15:17 17.03.2025
Canadian PM arrives in Paris, will discuss war in Ukraine with Macron – media

Canadian PM arrives in Paris, will discuss war in Ukraine with Macron – media

14:17 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

Zelenskyy, Macron are meeting now

12:04 06.03.2025
Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved at any cost, cannot be capitulation of Ukraine

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved at any cost, cannot be capitulation of Ukraine

11:41 06.03.2025
Macron: Today we can no longer take Russia at its word

Macron: Today we can no longer take Russia at its word

11:36 06.03.2025
Macron: I want to believe that USA to remain on our side, but we must be ready if not

Macron: I want to believe that USA to remain on our side, but we must be ready if not

09:57 06.03.2025
Grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his clear vision – Zelenskyy

Grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his clear vision – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

LATEST

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Ukrainian team doesn’t plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to evacuate people from border areas of Sumy region

Ukraine, USA continue work on critical minerals deal – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

AD
AD
Empire School
AD