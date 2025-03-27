Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:27 27.03.2025

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

1 min read
Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, BFMTV reported.

"Emmanuel Macron also held talks with US President Donald Trump on the eve of the summit in Paris," the broadcaster reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

It is noted that the conversation was held after the evening meeting of the French president with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place on Wednesday evening.

Tags: #trump #macron

MORE ABOUT

18:07 27.03.2025
Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

14:52 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

13:16 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

12:06 27.03.2025
Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

10:50 26.03.2025
Trump's Special Envoy Grenell claims nuclear weapons in Ukraine allegedly belonged to Russia

Trump's Special Envoy Grenell claims nuclear weapons in Ukraine allegedly belonged to Russia

15:50 25.03.2025
Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

14:29 25.03.2025
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

09:11 25.03.2025
Trump responds to Zelenskyy's words about Russia’s influence on members of US presidential team

Trump responds to Zelenskyy's words about Russia’s influence on members of US presidential team

16:55 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

16:32 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

LATEST

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Генштаб ЗСУ спростовує нову фейкову заяву Москви про удари БпЛА по енергооб’єктах у Курській і Брянській областях

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

Russia will not leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but they will not be recognized as Russian – Kellogg

AD
AD
Empire School
AD