Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, BFMTV reported.

"Emmanuel Macron also held talks with US President Donald Trump on the eve of the summit in Paris," the broadcaster reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

It is noted that the conversation was held after the evening meeting of the French president with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place on Wednesday evening.