14:52 27.03.2025

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Photo: https://x.com/SecGenNATO/status

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported on a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, France Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, at which the parties discussed preparations for the Coalition of the Willing summit and coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

"Met this morning with PM Keir Starmer and then together with President Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prepare today’s Paris conference and to coordinate our efforts in support of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Rutte wrote on X.

Starmer also reported on the meeting, illustrating the post with a photo of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Rutte, and Macron. "We are stepping up to play our part to defend Ukraine’s future. Now Putin needs to show he’s willing to play ball," he wrote on X.

