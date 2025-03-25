Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday evening in Paris, the French television network BFM TV reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.

"The head of state will once again reiterate to President Zelenskyy that France will make the continuation and strengthening of military and financial support for Ukraine its top priority," the statement said.

The leaders of the two countries will make statements to the press before the bilateral meeting and working dinner.

It is noted that the meeting will take place on the eve of the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" of countries ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. The summit will also be held in Paris.