Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:29 25.03.2025

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

1 min read
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday evening in Paris, the French television network BFM TV reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from the Elysee Palace.

"The head of state will once again reiterate to President Zelenskyy that France will make the continuation and strengthening of military and financial support for Ukraine its top priority," the statement said.

The leaders of the two countries will make statements to the press before the bilateral meeting and working dinner.

It is noted that the meeting will take place on the eve of the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" of countries ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. The summit will also be held in Paris.

Tags: #zelenskyy #macron

MORE ABOUT

15:50 25.03.2025
Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

09:45 25.03.2025
Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

19:57 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

17:29 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

16:55 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

16:50 24.03.2025
President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

16:32 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

20:35 21.03.2025
Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

19:01 21.03.2025
Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

LATEST

Biomethane from Ukraine is competitive, but there are a number of threats to this - energy expert Zaniewicz

In Sumy, emergency recovery work continues at site of Russian missile strike, 30 wounded hospitalized – city council

SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

URCS continues to help victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Joint statement by USA, Russia on results of talks in Saudi Arabia expected on Tuesday morning – media

Two civilians injured as result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district – authorities

AD
AD
Empire School
AD