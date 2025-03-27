Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

There is much discussion in Europe about how to monitor the ceasefire in Ukraine once it has been achieved, and French President Emmanuel Macron has instructed the Foreign Ministry to find a solution within three weeks.

"There are a lot of discussions going on, they are aimed at trying to come up with a way to monitor the ceasefire after it is done. Should we give priority to the ceasefire, as we did between 2014 and 2022? Should we give the UN a mandate to monitor the peace and monitor the front lines, especially in the occupied territories? Should we develop a special monitoring system?" Macron said during his press conference following the leaders' meeting on support for Ukraine.

The French President added that these issues were "hanging."

"We have decided to instruct our Foreign Ministry to find a solution within three weeks. They must propose a solution for a stable and lasting ceasefire, and this is something we can then discuss with our partners in the United States," Macron added.