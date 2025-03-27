Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:07 27.03.2025

Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

1 min read
Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

There is much discussion in Europe about how to monitor the ceasefire in Ukraine once it has been achieved, and French President Emmanuel Macron has instructed the Foreign Ministry to find a solution within three weeks.

"There are a lot of discussions going on, they are aimed at trying to come up with a way to monitor the ceasefire after it is done. Should we give priority to the ceasefire, as we did between 2014 and 2022? Should we give the UN a mandate to monitor the peace and monitor the front lines, especially in the occupied territories? Should we develop a special monitoring system?" Macron said during his press conference following the leaders' meeting on support for Ukraine.

The French President added that these issues were "hanging."

"We have decided to instruct our Foreign Ministry to find a solution within three weeks. They must propose a solution for a stable and lasting ceasefire, and this is something we can then discuss with our partners in the United States," Macron added.

Tags: #macron

MORE ABOUT

14:52 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

14:27 27.03.2025
Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

13:16 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

15:50 25.03.2025
Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

14:29 25.03.2025
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

14:50 21.03.2025
Macron: Russia has once again demonstrated it doesn’t actually share desire for peace

Macron: Russia has once again demonstrated it doesn’t actually share desire for peace

10:16 21.03.2025
Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

Macron: Next Thursday in Paris we will hold summit of coalition of the willing in presence of President Zelenskyy

09:43 18.03.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate positions ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Zelenskyy and Macron coordinate positions ahead of Trump-Putin talks

20:33 17.03.2025
Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

18:21 17.03.2025
Macron, Canadian PM in joint statement put forward demands to Russia for clear commitments on Ukraine – media

Macron, Canadian PM in joint statement put forward demands to Russia for clear commitments on Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

LATEST

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Генштаб ЗСУ спростовує нову фейкову заяву Москви про удари БпЛА по енергооб’єктах у Курській і Брянській областях

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

AD
AD
Empire School
AD