Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed increasing the number of Mirage-2000 combat aircraft in Ukraine.

"We talked about increasing the number of Mirage aircraft. We are also grateful for all other manifestations of defense support for Ukraine. Today we have already started and will continue to discuss the situation on the front, specific defense needs and prospects for how we can end this war," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday in Paris.

He also said that he had discussed with the French leader an increase in joint production. Zelenskyy and Macron instructed the defense ministries to detail these issues and ensure their implementation.