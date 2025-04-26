Zelenskyy, Macron discuss further peace efforts in Rome tete-a-tet

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/1916086893147541852?s=46&t=rHp0vit1u-EWlXgd79y2KA

The Presidents of Ukraine and France – Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron – discussed further peace efforts in Rome.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha posted a photo of the two presidents on the social network X and signed it as follows: "Happening now: Zelenskyy and Macron having a tête-à-tête about further peace efforts."