Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has introduced a "red" level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27.

"Today an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response took place. According to the results, the commission decided to establish from 00:00 on March 27, 2021 the 'red' level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in the territory of Mykolaiv region and apply there restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said in the Telegram channel.

As reported, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions exceeded the indicators for identifying regions with a significant spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and entered the "red" level of epidemic danger.

As before, the "red" zone includes Kyiv city, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Sumy and Lviv regions.