Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the so-called "referendum" in Crimea said that Ukraine is uniting the world on the basis of the Crimean platform to return the peninsula.

"Seven years ago, Russia held a fake referendum in Crimea. For the first time since the beginning of occupation, Ukraine has prepared a Strategy for de-occupation and reintegration of the peninsula. We unite the world within the Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter.