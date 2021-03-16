Facts

12:00 16.03.2021

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the so-called "referendum" in Crimea said that Ukraine is uniting the world on the basis of the Crimean platform to return the peninsula.

"Seven years ago, Russia held a fake referendum in Crimea. For the first time since the beginning of occupation, Ukraine has prepared a Strategy for de-occupation and reintegration of the peninsula. We unite the world within the Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky
