Facts

12:37 13.03.2021

Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

2 min read
Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

In the evening of March 12, at a meeting of the regional commission of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response, it was decided to put under quarantine the tourist complex Bukovel and restrict entry to the territory of Polianytsia territorial community, which only local residents or people who work there can freely move through, the local newspaper Halka reports.

"It was decided to terminate the activities of the Bukovel resort. Tourists will not be able to visit it. If you are a tourist, then you must understand that you are not going to Bukovel - you are going to the red quarantine zone, a high-risk zone. We are making such a forced decision, and probably not the last. After all, the red zone, in which we live, is growing, and we do not see a trend towards its decrease," said head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Andriy Boichuk.

The new rules will take effect from 24:00 on March 13.

"As of today, 51 administrative protocols have been drawn up in Bukovel tourist complex: for lift operators, ski equipment rental points. Additional checkpoints will be introduced on the territory of Polianytska territorial community. Only local residents or those who have a place of work in this settlement will be able to move freely, subject to quarantine requirements," said Volodymyr Holubosh, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Tags: #quarantine #bukovel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:44 18.02.2021
EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

18:36 17.02.2021
Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

Tough lockdown introduced in Prykarpattia due to 'critical situation' with COVID-19

15:20 17.02.2021
Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

Public catering from Feb 24 to be able to operate one hour longer, meeting restrictions to be mitigated by 20%

14:49 17.02.2021
Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

14:03 17.02.2021
Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

Decision on transition to adaptive 4-level quarantine in Ukraine to come into force next week – PM

17:28 09.02.2021
Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine to be in effect from mid-late Feb – Liashko

14:59 05.02.2021
Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

11:20 04.02.2021
Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

14:24 01.02.2021
Govt considering relaxation of quarantine measures in some regions of Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

Govt considering relaxation of quarantine measures in some regions of Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

19:45 25.01.2021
If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

Stepanov: We've entered rather difficult period of new strain of COVID-19

Ukraine records 13,276 COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths in past 24 hours

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine supports U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky – Zelensky

LATEST

Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

Ukraine's General Staff chief, Chairman of NATO Military Committee discuss current situation in Donbas - General Staff

SBU to interrogate each Verkhovna Rada deputy of VI convocation regarding vote on ratification of Kharkiv agreements – Danilov

Zelensky expects from deputies of Servant of People cohesive vote in Verkhovna Rada on laws essential for the country

Stepanov: We've entered rather difficult period of new strain of COVID-19

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid operational-tactical group

Ukraine records 13,276 COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths in past 24 hours

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine supports U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky – Zelensky

Number of 5G smartphones possessed by Ukrainians increases six-fold in Q4 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD