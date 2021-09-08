Facts

14:37 08.09.2021

Health Ministry proposes to give more rights to vaccinated people amid quarantine

2 min read
Health Ministry proposes to give more rights to vaccinated people amid quarantine

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing changes to the quarantine resolution, which proposes to give more rights to vaccinated citizens during the quarantine restrictions of the "yellow" and "red" zones, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

"Following the practice of European countries and the United States, we propose to bring the quality of life of the vaccinated population closer to normal. Therefore, we and the ministries began work on amendments to quarantine standards to strike a balance between protecting the population from coronavirus and its well-being. In particular, we envisage that most of the restrictions peculiar to 'yellow' and 'red' level of epidemiological danger will not be applied if personnel or visitors of these establishments are vaccinated," he said.

At the same time, according to the minister, one dose of the vaccine will be enough for the "yellow" level of epidemic danger, and for the "red" level, it will be necessary to undergo a full course of vaccination.

"For example, the work of educational institutions in the 'yellow' zone will not be limited, provided that 80% of employees have a vaccination document with at least one dose," added Liashko.

The minister stressed that the new restrictions would come into force at least a week after the government's consideration.

"Only when the resolution comes into force, and this is at least seven days from the moment of consideration at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, we propose to convene the National Commission on Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, which will consider the issue of establishing a 'yellow' level in the country. By that time, everyone, in particular educational institutions, will continue to work according to the rules of the 'green' level," Liashko explained.

Tags: #quarantine #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:16 01.09.2021
Vaccination of teachers, parents can provide opportunity for schools to work in new academic year – UNICEF

Vaccination of teachers, parents can provide opportunity for schools to work in new academic year – UNICEF

15:56 19.08.2021
Klitschko calls on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, despite readiness of hospitals for autumn wave of COVID-19

Klitschko calls on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, despite readiness of hospitals for autumn wave of COVID-19

15:42 18.08.2021
Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

14:00 18.08.2021
Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

13:39 11.08.2021
Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

18:37 09.08.2021
Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

16:52 05.08.2021
In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

16:21 02.08.2021
Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

11:10 02.08.2021
Ukraine will soon be forced to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated citizens – Radutsky

Ukraine will soon be forced to introduce restrictions for unvaccinated citizens – Radutsky

11:34 19.07.2021
Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Ukraine sees 2,772 new cases of COVID-19, 1,411 recoveries, 60 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

LATEST

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Ukraine's status as main U.S. ally outside NATO is outdated idea, accession to Alliance is matter of principle – Podoliak

Servant of People not to vote for appeal to US Congress to grant Ukraine MNNA status – Arakhamia

Arakhamia about Shmyhal's resignation: This is fake

HACC staff manned, there is no outflow of judges – HACC head

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tues evening – Skhid task force

Ukraine sees 2,772 new cases of COVID-19, 1,411 recoveries, 60 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD