Kyiv toughens quarantine restrictions from Nov 1 – Klitschko

Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the capital, strict quarantine restrictions are being introduced in the city from November 1, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said during a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, at the moment the capital, according to a number of criteria, has already reached the indicators of the "red" zone, in connection with which the city authorities will turn to the government with a request to strengthen quarantine restrictions.

"The decision to refer a city or region to the 'red' zone is made by the State Commission for Emergency Situations. And we appeal to the government to make such a decision. But I want to state that the capital, within its powers, introduces strict restrictions, which we announced earlier," said Klitschko.

According to him, from November 1, all capital catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, hotels, gyms and social institutions can be visited only with a negative PCR test or a certificate of vaccination.

In addition, all schools in the city will switch to distance learning from Monday, kindergartens will be able to work only if 100% of the staff are vaccinated. In this mode, educational institutions will work until the epidemiological situation in Kyiv improves.

Public transport will not be stopped, but only people who have a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test for coronavirus will be able to use it. Law enforcement officers will carry out spot checks on vehicles.

"We are introducing these severe restrictions because there are no other options in order to save the life and health of people," the mayor stressed.