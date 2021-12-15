Facts

13:45 15.12.2021

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

1 min read
Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

The government extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, two more regions are leaving the 'red' quarantine zone. Only eight regions will remain in this zone," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister expressed hope that the epidemiological situation in these areas will also improve in the near future.

"The government is extending the adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022. There will be at least quarantine during the first quarter," he added.

Adaptive quarantine has been in effect in Ukraine since May 2020.

Tags: #quarantine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:40 06.12.2021
New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

16:24 28.10.2021
Kyiv toughens quarantine restrictions from Nov 1 – Klitschko

Kyiv toughens quarantine restrictions from Nov 1 – Klitschko

13:11 22.10.2021
Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

17:06 14.09.2021
Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

14:37 08.09.2021
Health Ministry proposes to give more rights to vaccinated people amid quarantine

Health Ministry proposes to give more rights to vaccinated people amid quarantine

13:39 11.08.2021
Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

15:34 16.06.2021
Cabinet extends quarantine in Ukraine until Aug 31, sets new regulations

Cabinet extends quarantine in Ukraine until Aug 31, sets new regulations

13:54 16.06.2021
Cabinet to extend quarantine until Aug 31 – Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine until Aug 31 – Shmyhal

14:07 09.06.2021
Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

11:09 09.06.2021
All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

LATEST

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD