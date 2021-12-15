Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

The government extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, two more regions are leaving the 'red' quarantine zone. Only eight regions will remain in this zone," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister expressed hope that the epidemiological situation in these areas will also improve in the near future.

"The government is extending the adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022. There will be at least quarantine during the first quarter," he added.

Adaptive quarantine has been in effect in Ukraine since May 2020.