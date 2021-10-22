Facts

13:11 22.10.2021

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko believes that with 70% of the population vaccinated, Ukraine will be able to cancel quarantine restrictions following the example of Great Britain and the Scandinavian countries.

"At least 70% of vaccinated adults will allow us to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease and reduce the number of hospitalizations ... If we vaccinate more than 70% of the population with a full course of vaccinations today, we can go the way of the UK, as well as the Scandinavian countries, which are lifting quarantine restrictions now," Liashko told reporters on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He admitted that the next peak of the disease is possible at the beginning of next year.

"But we cannot wait for it ... come to the vaccination center, get vaccinated and reduce the number of hospitalizations," the minister stressed.

Tags: #quarantine #vaccination
Interfax-Ukraine
