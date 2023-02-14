Investments

12:37 14.02.2023

Ski resorts Bukovel, Slavski apply for 'investment nannies' – MP

2 min read
Ski resorts Bukovel, Slavski apply for 'investment nannies' – MP

Ski resorts Bukovel LLC and Slavski LLC submitted applications to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine for state support under the law on "investment nannies" at the end of December last year and beginning of January this year, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, since enforcing this law in January 2021, five applications have been received for the implementation of large investment projects with planned funding of UAH 11 billion, but the volume of attracted investments is still zero.

"The reason is bad timing. Three out of five applications were received by the Ministry of Economy at the end of 2021 and stalled due to the war. Currently, companies are updating their calculations and/or waiting for the end of the active phase of the war. Applications were received from the Astarta-Kyiv agricultural holding, thermal insulation manufacturer OBIO LLC and Interpipe Niko Tube," the MP described the situation.

As reported, the law "on investment nannies" came into force on January 13, 2021. It provides state support for investment projects with a funding amount of EUR 20 million and an implementation period of up to five years, in particular, in the processing industry, mining for further enrichment, waste management, transport, logistics, education, and healthcare.

State support provides for exemption from certain taxes and fees, in particular when importing new equipment, makes it easier for investors to be provided with land and necessary infrastructure.

Bukovel is currently the largest ski resort in Ukraine, which has been considering several options for its expansion in recent years.

Slavski LLC was established at the beginning of 2020 with a charter capital of UAH 20.2 million. Its beneficiaries were Vitaliy Antonov, co-owner of Galnaftogaz Concern and OKKO Holding, and their director Vasyl Danyliak. Before the full-scale war, OKKO's plans were announced to start the construction of a ski resort on the territory of the Slavska Merged Territorial Community (Lviv region) with an investment of about $500 million.

Tags: #investment #bukovel #slavski

MORE ABOUT

11:39 14.12.2022
Ukraine ready to open infrastructure for private investment – Deputy Head of President's Office

Ukraine ready to open infrastructure for private investment – Deputy Head of President's Office

14:24 21.10.2022
Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

11:24 23.09.2022
Business investments in Ukraine serve peace – Zelensky to Forbes 400 philanthropic summit

Business investments in Ukraine serve peace – Zelensky to Forbes 400 philanthropic summit

17:54 04.07.2022
Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

11:47 08.06.2022
Chernovetskyi Investment Group is resuming search for and funding of the projects

Chernovetskyi Investment Group is resuming search for and funding of the projects

15:44 13.04.2022
Investment company InVenture mulling purchase of agricultural enterprises for up to $5 mln

Investment company InVenture mulling purchase of agricultural enterprises for up to $5 mln

19:51 17.03.2022
Yermak calls on world's leading investment companies to take part in restoration of Ukraine after war

Yermak calls on world's leading investment companies to take part in restoration of Ukraine after war

10:12 17.03.2022
Govt expands functions of government commissioner for investments

Govt expands functions of government commissioner for investments

19:54 11.03.2022
Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

Biden's order gives officials powers to ban new investment in Russian economy

19:47 11.03.2022
EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih interested in continuing investment in Ukraine – CEO at meeting with SPF

Zelensky calls on JP Morgan investors to invest in Ukraine, primarily in energy

Ukraine schedules auction for sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for March 3

Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

Concorde Capital head expects possibility of buying assets in Ukraine in 2023

Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

Ukraine to put up Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for sale

Investments in launch of Superhumans rehabilitation medical center estimated at $54 mln

DFC to raise $250 mln to help finance SME support programs in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Ivano-Frankivsk administration to launch project Boikivsky Carpathians to increase tourist attractiveness

AD
AD
AD
AD