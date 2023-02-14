Ski resorts Bukovel, Slavski apply for 'investment nannies' – MP

Ski resorts Bukovel LLC and Slavski LLC submitted applications to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine for state support under the law on "investment nannies" at the end of December last year and beginning of January this year, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, since enforcing this law in January 2021, five applications have been received for the implementation of large investment projects with planned funding of UAH 11 billion, but the volume of attracted investments is still zero.

"The reason is bad timing. Three out of five applications were received by the Ministry of Economy at the end of 2021 and stalled due to the war. Currently, companies are updating their calculations and/or waiting for the end of the active phase of the war. Applications were received from the Astarta-Kyiv agricultural holding, thermal insulation manufacturer OBIO LLC and Interpipe Niko Tube," the MP described the situation.

As reported, the law "on investment nannies" came into force on January 13, 2021. It provides state support for investment projects with a funding amount of EUR 20 million and an implementation period of up to five years, in particular, in the processing industry, mining for further enrichment, waste management, transport, logistics, education, and healthcare.

State support provides for exemption from certain taxes and fees, in particular when importing new equipment, makes it easier for investors to be provided with land and necessary infrastructure.

Bukovel is currently the largest ski resort in Ukraine, which has been considering several options for its expansion in recent years.

Slavski LLC was established at the beginning of 2020 with a charter capital of UAH 20.2 million. Its beneficiaries were Vitaliy Antonov, co-owner of Galnaftogaz Concern and OKKO Holding, and their director Vasyl Danyliak. Before the full-scale war, OKKO's plans were announced to start the construction of a ski resort on the territory of the Slavska Merged Territorial Community (Lviv region) with an investment of about $500 million.