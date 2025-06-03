Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
20:00 03.06.2025

“Bukovel” actively implements International Environmental Programs

2 min read
“Bukovel” is actively investing in sustainable practices that help protect the environment while also improving the quality of recreation. This is highlighted in a special feature by “Ekonomichna Pravda”.

As of May 2025, twelve hospitality facilities at Bukovel have received Green Key international environmental certification, confirming their compliance with global standards in energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and responsible use of eco-friendly materials.

“The Green Key certificate operates in over 80 countries worldwide, with more than 7,500 certified establishments of various types. Green Key is one of the oldest certification programs – founded in 1994 as an EU grant initiative. Within less than a decade, it evolved beyond a grant program and, in 2001, expanded beyond the EU to become a global standard.

For establishments, Green Key is a strong reputational asset. The certificate assures guests that by choosing a certified hotel or restaurant, they are contributing to a better environment. The strict environmental standards expected from these facilities are clearly documented and continuously monitored through audits.

The presence or absence of a Green Key can already be seen at the stage of selecting accommodation. This badge has long been visible on Booking.com, and was recently integrated into Google search results as well,” - notes Viktoriya Radchenko, the national operator of the Green Key program in Ukraine.

According to her, the key objectives of the program include: the safety of people, environmental safety, creation of an accessible environment for people with disabilities (some Bukovel hotels already have special lifts and adapted rooms), and the implementation of energy-efficient solutions. Solar panels, heat pumps, and water sensors help use resources efficiently and provide alternative energy sources in case of blackouts. Out of the 22 Green Key-certified establishments in Ukraine, half belong to Bukovel. The twelve Bukovel facilities holding the Green Key certificate are: RADISSON, GLACIER, HAY by EDEM Family, TAVEL, HVOYA, TWINS, MOUNTAIN RESIDENCE, BUKOVEL HOTEL, BUKOVEL APART, BUKOVEL CHALET, SHELTER, and the NUMO restaurant.

Tags: #bukovel

