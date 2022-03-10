Facts

14:12 10.03.2022

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine by late May

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine by late May

The period of quarantine and restrictive anti-epidemic measures in Ukraine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been extended from March 31 to May 31 of this year.

The government of Ukraine adopted relevant resolution No. 229 the day before the start of the Russian invasion, on February 23, and published it on its website on Thursday.

According to it, the deadline for developing the procedure for maintaining the register of COVID certificates in the central database of the electronic health system has been extended from February 28 to April 1.

In addition, Ukraine lifted the ban on entry into the country from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi, introduced since December 3 last year.

Tags: #quarantine #covid
