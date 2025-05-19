Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:59 19.05.2025

Bukovel Joins the International Climate Friendly Travel Program

2 min read
Bukovel Joins the International Climate Friendly Travel Program

The Bukovel resort has joined the international Climate Friendly Travel program, which brings together tourism destinations committed to developing tourism that does not harm the environment or local communities. Participants in the program aim to reduce their carbon footprint, optimize energy consumption, and modernize infrastructure in accordance with European environmental standards. This was announced by Bohdan Krasavtsev, Head of Bukovel’s Office for Sustainable Development.

“Climate policy is a key element of sustainable development, and we already have a number of excellent initiatives in this direction,” said Krasavtsev.

“For instance, free hourly shuttle buses operate daily in Bukovel, and solar panels with a total capacity of 0.6 MW have been installed on the roofs of several hotels and Parking Lot #1. Additionally, Bukovel’s outdoor LED lighting is controlled by astronomical sensors that adjust according to sunrise and sunset.

We currently operate seven public EV charging stations and five rental points for bicycles and electric scooters. And we’re moving forward: just recently, 11 hotels and the NUMO restaurant were certified under the Green Key standards.

This makes us participants in several international programs and the first tourism destination in Ukraine to undergo such a large-scale transformation.”

Looking ahead, Bukovel, in partnership with Climate Friendly Travel, plans to modernize its infrastructure to further reduce harmful emissions and implement low- or zero-emission transportation solutions. The resort also intends to intensify its environmental awareness campaign for tourists and strengthen collaboration with local communities and environmental organizations.

As previously reported, 11 hotels and the NUMO restaurant, located within the Bukovel resort complex, recently received international environmental certification under the Green Key program. The newly certified properties—HAY, TAVEL, HVOYA, TWINS, MOUNTAIN RESIDENCE, BUKOVEL HOTEL, BUKOVEL APART, BUKOVEL SHALE, and SHELTER—join RADISSON and GLACIER, which had already been certified.

Tags: #bukovel #climate_friendly_travel_program

