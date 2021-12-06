Facts

11:40 06.12.2021

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

1 min read
New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

The new quarantine rules, which took effect on Monday, December 6, will affect unvaccinated Ukrainians, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko has said.

"From today, new quarantine rules began to operate, in particular for visiting public institutions, theaters and cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, hotels, etc. They will primarily affect unvaccinated Ukrainians," he said at a briefing on Monday.

As Liashko stressed, everyone who received the first dose of vaccination or missed the second should be vaccinated "as soon as possible so as not to feel restrictions and be protected from the severe course of COVID-19."

As reported with reference to the minister, as of December 6, 38% of the adult population were fully vaccinated in Ukraine, while 44.2% were vaccinated with one dose.

