Facts

17:06 14.09.2021

Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

2 min read
Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at a meeting on Monday updated the list of quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic danger, in particular, it allowed businesses to operate in the "red" zones, subject to full vaccination of workers and visitors.

So, according to the explanation of the Ministry of Health on Facebook, there is a requirement for the mandatory wearing of masks in public buildings and transport in the "green" zone.

In the "yellow" zone, in addition to the mask mode and the need to maintain a distance, it is also prohibited:

- mass events with the participation of more than one person per 4 square meters of the area of the premises or territory;

- the congestion of cinemas and other cultural institutions by more than 50% of seats;

- the congestion of gyms and fitness centers is more than one person by 10 square meters;

- the work of educational institutions, except for those where at least 80% of employees have a "yellow" or "green" COVID certificate.

These restrictions will not apply if more than 80% of staff and 100% of visitors, except for persons under 18, are vaccinated against COVID-19 with one or two doses and have presented the corresponding certificate.

Restrictions peculiar to "yellow" zone are applied to the "orange" zone. Local authorities may impose additional restrictions.

In the "red" epidemiological zone, it is prohibited:

- the work of public catering, except for targeted delivery and take-out orders;

- work of shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, theaters, entertainment establishments, cultural institutions, except for historical and cultural reserves, film and video filming;

- operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers;

- work of educational institutions, except for those where 100% of employees are vaccinated with two doses;

- holding mass events, except for official sports events and matches of team playing sports without spectators;

-  operation of hotels, hostels, etc.

-  The restrictions will not apply if all staff and all visitors, except those under 18, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tags: #quarantine #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 14.09.2021
Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

15:06 14.09.2021
Ukraine, NATO countries start joint military exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

Ukraine, NATO countries start joint military exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

13:53 14.09.2021
Ukraine may allow timber export by late 2021 – Head of Forest Resources Agency

Ukraine may allow timber export by late 2021 – Head of Forest Resources Agency

13:14 14.09.2021
McDonald's plans to develop network of restaurants along highways

McDonald's plans to develop network of restaurants along highways

11:59 14.09.2021
Ukraine expects $750 mln of second tranche under IMF SBA late Nov or early Dec

Ukraine expects $750 mln of second tranche under IMF SBA late Nov or early Dec

11:22 14.09.2021
Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

17:11 11.09.2021
President of Estonia: I want Ukraine to become EU member, but condition is Copenhagen criteria fulfillment

President of Estonia: I want Ukraine to become EU member, but condition is Copenhagen criteria fulfillment

09:27 10.09.2021
Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

14:09 09.09.2021
Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

10:08 09.09.2021
Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, NATO countries start joint military exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

Ukraine sees over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

PGO requests Czech Republic extradite detained Russian citizen to Ukraine

LATEST

Kuleba: Ukraine is learning to become agile military state like Israel

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

PGO requests Czech Republic extradite detained Russian citizen to Ukraine

Health Ministry proposes not to extend restrictions of 'yellow', 'red' zones to facilities where staff, visitors have COVID certificates

IC investigating Wagner PMC seeking interview with Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ex-head Burba– MP Bezuhla

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

Klitschko hopes there to be no need to introduce lockdown in Kyiv

McDonald's intends to open restaurants in Kropyvnytsky, Chernivtsi, Uzhgorod – Development director

Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD