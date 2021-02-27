One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

According to preliminary data, an oxygen cylinder exploded in a hospital in Chernivtsi, one person died, one received burns, a law enforcement source has told Interfax Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, one person died and one suffered burns as a result of an explosion in a hospital in Chernivtsi. The fire was promptly extinguished," the source said.

He added that according to preliminary information, most likely an explosion of an oxygen cylinder occurred.