Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi caused by self-arson of one of patients - media

The reason for the fire in city hospital No. 1 in Chernivtsi, which broke out on Saturday in one of the wards of the infectious diseases department, was the self-arson of one of the patients, according to ZN.UA.

"The main version of the cause of the fire, which is now being investigated on the spot by employees of the emergency services and law enforcement agencies, is the self-arson of one of the seriously ill patients in one of the hospital wards," the report says, with reference to the director of the health department of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, Oleh Chorny.

It is noted that this patient died on the spot. Another seriously ill patient, on whom the fire was thrown, is in critical condition with 3-4 degree burns.