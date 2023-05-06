Facts

14:25 06.05.2023

Russian writer Prilepin injured after his car blew up – media

A car of pro-Kremlin Russian writer and ideologist of terror against Ukraine Zakhar Prilepin has exploded outside Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday, May 6, according to reports in the Russian media.

Prilepin was on a family trip in the Pionerskoye village in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The car Prilepin was in exploded while on the road. The driver was killed, and the writer was injured and hospitalized.

According to preliminary information, an improvised explosive device was installed under the car.

Prilepin's press service said following reports that his car was blown up that the writer is "okay."

