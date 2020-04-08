Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

A 66-year-old female patient with suspicion of COVID-19 has died in Chernivtsi city hospital No. 1, the press service of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration reports.

"The woman was hospitalized in a medical facility on April 6. On April 7, she was connected to a mechanical lungs ventilator. The patient had a concomitant pathology - hypertension. We express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the Administration said on Facebook.

As reported, as of the morning of April 8, there are 273 cases (six fatal) of coronavirus in the Chernivtsi region.ыц