Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi not related to electric wiring, there was no oxygen cylinder explosion – mayor

A fire in one of the wards in city hospital No. 1 in Chernivtsi is not connected with problems with electrical wiring, there was no explosion of the oxygen cylinder either, Mayor of Chernivtsi Roman Klichuk has stated.

"The causes of the fire are being investigated, but we can already say for sure that this is not related to electrical wiring, and there was definitely no explosion of the oxygen cylinder. I ask everyone to check the information before spreading it: rumors and panic will definitely not help anyone," Klichuk said on Facebook.

"The fire was immediately contained, and the neighboring wards were not damaged. But there is still a terrible smell in them, therefore 20 patients from these wards were evacuated to other hospitals. To find out who and where is, relatives can call 550-103," the mayor added.