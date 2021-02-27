Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

The explosion in City Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Chernivtsi occurred as a result of an explosion of an oxygen tube, the press service of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that the explosion occurred in a ward on the second floor of a five-storey hospital building on Saturday, February 27, at 13:15.

"At 13:30 the fire was extinguished. As a result of this incident, one person died and one person was injured. Some 20 people were evacuated," the report says.

Some 20 persons and five pieces of equipment of the Emergencies Service were involved in extinguishing.

The circumstances are being specified.