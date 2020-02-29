One more patient suspected of being infected with coronavirus taken to hospital in Chernivtsi region

One more patient suspected of being infected with COVID-19 coronavirus has been taken to the hospital in Chernivtsi, the press service of Chernivtsi Regional Administration has said on its Facebook page.

A man hospitalized into the infectious ward of the regional hospital, from February 21, traveled in Italy.

"According to the epidemiological examination, he was feeling well on his journey and on returning home on February 26. A man complains of fever and sore throat since yesterday. He was hospitalized with an ambulance. The virological examination of the patient has begun," Chernivtsi Regional Administration reported.

As reported, earlier four local residents of Chernivtsi region, who came from Italy and were suspected of being infected with coronavirus, were hospitalized. Laboratory tests did not confirm infection for any of them.