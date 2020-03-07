Facts

16:00 07.03.2020

Another person with suspected coronavirus hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – regional administration

Another resident of Chernivtsi region has been hospitalized in the regional clinical hospital due to suspected coronavirus (COVID-19), the regional state administration reports.

"Another person with suspected coronavirus has been hospitalized today, March 7, in the regional clinical hospital. The patient has the signs of an infectious disease and arrived from the country where cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded," the agency said on Facebook.

Thus, a total of seven people with suspected coronavirus were hospitalized in the region.

