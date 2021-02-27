Police establishing circumstances of fire in hospital in Chernivtsi
The police are deciding on the issue of opening criminal proceedings on the fact of a fire in the city clinical hospital of Chernivtsi, the police communications department of Chernivtsi region has said.
"The fire took place on the second floor of the city clinical hospital. It was preliminary established that one person died as a result of the fire. Another one suffered burns. Now the issue of opening criminal proceedings is being decided," the report says.