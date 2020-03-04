Facts

11:12 04.03.2020

Health of Chernivtsi resident infected with coronavirus improving– doctor

1 min read
The resident of Chernivtsi, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, feels better now, there is a positive trend in his treatment, according to the press service of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration on Facebook.

"In the morning, the man had a temperature of 36.7 degrees and a slight cough. He has a normal appetite. We are seeing a positive trend," said Valentyna Myndresku, the head of the infectious diseases department of the regional clinical hospital.

As reported, on March 3, for the first time in Ukraine a laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus was recorded in Chernivtsi. The man returned from a trip to Italy on February 29.

His wife, who was also in Italy, and later in isolation at home, was placed on observation on March 3. She does not have any symptoms of the disease.

Interfax-Ukraine
