Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

The Holos political party intends to visit settlements in different parts of Ukraine by the end of March as part of a tour-presentation of its national plan, leader of the political force, MP Kira Rudyk told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

"Part of our strategy for 2021 is field work. Two weeks ago, as part of the all-Ukrainian tour-presentation of the national plan of the Holos party, we visited western Ukraine. And from February 22 to 27, we will ply in southern Ukraine. We visit cities, villages, district centers […] We talk to people about how they see the national plan of the Holos and develop programs for local deputies that will deal with education, energy efficiency and IT. The tour will last until the end of March," Rudyk said.

Also, according to her, within the framework of this tour, the Holos team plans a big trip to the east of Ukraine, where their candidate in the 50th constituency for the by-elections to the Verkhovna Rada, Yulia Hakova, runs.

"There is another part of western Ukraine that we have not reached - Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions. But due to the outbreak of coronavirus now it is recommended to refrain from meetings, so we will return there as soon as the situation stabilizes," the politician said.