Facts

18:31 15.09.2021

List of 'oligarchs' should be determined by commission of independent experts, instead of NSDC - Holos leader

3 min read
List of 'oligarchs' should be determined by commission of independent experts, instead of NSDC - Holos leader

The Holos parliamentary faction has submitted a number of amendments to the presidential bill on de-oligarchization (No.5599), one of which concerns the replacement of the body, authorized to determine the list of "oligarchs" from the National Security and Defense Council to the commission of independent experts, leader of the Holos political party, MP Kira Rudyk reported.

"We did not support this bill at the first reading. We have submitted a large number of amendments and we will not support it in the form it is now. One of our proposals is to replace the body that determines who is an oligarch and who is not. Not the National Security and Defense Council, but a commission of independent experts, in particular, international experts. And in general, the biggest problem of the current government, except for the lack of strategy, is an attempt to do everything in 'manual' mode, as instructed 'from above' - ​​this is a completely wrong way," Rudyk is quoted as saying by the press service of the political force.

She said that the Ukrainian economy will not be able to recover as long as it is shackled by monopolies, but the so-called anti-oligarchic government bill will not solve this problem. According to Rudyk, it is only necessary to ensure the work of agencies whose competence includes counteracting the oligarchy, as it works all over the world.

The politician believes that Ukraine has all the tools for effective de-oligarchization - it lacks only political will. According to her, the Antimonopoly Committee should simply do its job, and it is also necessary to bring to a successful conclusion judicial reform and corporate governance reform and change tax legislation - all these steps are described in the anti-oligarchic package of the Holos.

No matter who is called an oligarch, no matter how much they are condemned, if the situation can be safely restored in corrupt courts - it is all in vain. It is also no secret that in addition to rent, oligarchs receive income from state-owned enterprises. These are the 'feeders' that have existed for a long time and feed specific people. Public corporate governance reform is a step that can close these 'feeders'. Large companies should pay taxes, which they avoid now," Rudyk said.

On July 1, the Verkhovna Rada reportedly adopted a bill On the Prevention of Threats to National Security Related to the Excessive Influence of Persons with Significant Economic or Political Weight in Public Life (Oligarchs) (No.5599).

Chairman of The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov believes that the list of persons with excessive influence and significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs) should be determined by a specially created commission at the National Agency for Corruption Prevention, not by the National Security and Defense Council, as proposed by the presidential bill on de-oligarchization.

Tags: #holos #rudyk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:44 06.09.2021
Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

15:57 08.07.2021
Kira Rudyk opens Holos party cell in Zaporizhia

Kira Rudyk opens Holos party cell in Zaporizhia

10:02 18.06.2021
Ternopil party organization Holos demands that Rudyk, Zhelezniak resign their mandates

Ternopil party organization Holos demands that Rudyk, Zhelezniak resign their mandates

16:51 07.06.2021
Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

16:58 22.05.2021
Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

11:52 25.02.2021
Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

09:41 25.02.2021
Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

10:33 05.01.2021
Holos demands abolition of ban on non-food products sale during upcoming quarantine

Holos demands abolition of ban on non-food products sale during upcoming quarantine

10:22 29.12.2020
Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

12:17 13.10.2020
Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of Emergency Service's media relations dept in Dnipropetrovsk region, ATO veteran killed in car blast

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

Ukraine, NATO countries start joint Table Top Exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

LATEST

Cabinet approves Information Security Strategy of Ukraine

An oncology clinic by Israeli standards may be established In Ukraine - the Embassy

Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

Head of Emergency Service's media relations dept in Dnipropetrovsk region, ATO veteran killed in car blast

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

Ukraine, NATO countries start joint Table Top Exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

Kuleba: Ukraine is learning to become agile military state like Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD