Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak headed the Holos party faction in the Verkhrvna Rada of Ukraine, the press service of the political force said.

"The Holos faction in the Verkhovna Rada at its meeting on December 28 made a decision to rotate the position of the faction's head, acceded to the statement of Serhiy Rachmanin. Yaroslav Zhelezniak was elected as new head of the faction," the party said.

Former head of the faction Serhiy Rakhmanin explains his decision to leave the post of its head by the need to focus on legislative work, as well as on issues related to national security, since he is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

"At a time when security issues have become extremely acute, there is a need to focus on these problems. My knowledge and experience should be used as much as possible in this area, taking into account the fact that there are politicians in the faction who are able to effectively manage the faction. The time freed from performing organizational functions will allow focusing more on productive legislative work," Rakhmanin said.

He also said the chairmanship of the faction is not a lifetime privilege or life term, and the rotation of leadership is not only common, but also a necessary process for a young political force, where there are a sufficient number of bright, self-sufficient personalities.

"In 2019, the faction, the overwhelming majority of whose members faced big politics for the first time, needed the position of chairman of a person with the necessary life experience and practical knowledge of real politics. The experience gained by the members of the faction and the personal authority gained by each of them provides for a painless change of leader of the faction," the politician said.

Newly elected head of the faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak, for his part, drew attention to the fact that he had performed many functions before as deputy head, but now "there will be even more responsibility for trust before colleagues." "Therefore, I will work hard to be not only the youngest leader of the faction in the history of parliament, but also effective for our team," Zhelezniak said.

The press service of the Holos party also said that the powers of the new head of the Holos parliamentary faction will enter into force after the official announcement at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.