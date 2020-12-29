Facts

10:22 29.12.2020

Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

3 min read
Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

 MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak headed the Holos party faction in the Verkhrvna Rada of Ukraine, the press service of the political force said.

"The Holos faction in the Verkhovna Rada at its meeting on December 28 made a decision to rotate the position of the faction's head, acceded to the statement of Serhiy Rachmanin. Yaroslav Zhelezniak was elected as new head of the faction," the party said.

Former head of the faction Serhiy Rakhmanin explains his decision to leave the post of its head by the need to focus on legislative work, as well as on issues related to national security, since he is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

"At a time when security issues have become extremely acute, there is a need to focus on these problems. My knowledge and experience should be used as much as possible in this area, taking into account the fact that there are politicians in the faction who are able to effectively manage the faction. The time freed from performing organizational functions will allow focusing more on productive legislative work," Rakhmanin said.

He also said the chairmanship of the faction is not a lifetime privilege or life term, and the rotation of leadership is not only common, but also a necessary process for a young political force, where there are a sufficient number of bright, self-sufficient personalities.

"In 2019, the faction, the overwhelming majority of whose members faced big politics for the first time, needed the position of chairman of a person with the necessary life experience and practical knowledge of real politics. The experience gained by the members of the faction and the personal authority gained by each of them provides for a painless change of leader of the faction," the politician said.

Newly elected head of the faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak, for his part, drew attention to the fact that he had performed many functions before as deputy head, but now "there will be even more responsibility for trust before colleagues." "Therefore, I will work hard to be not only the youngest leader of the faction in the history of parliament, but also effective for our team," Zhelezniak said.

The press service of the Holos party also said that the powers of the new head of the Holos parliamentary faction will enter into force after the official announcement at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

 

Tags: #holos #zhelezniak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:17 13.10.2020
Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

Holos negotiates unification with seven parties – Prytula

15:51 16.09.2020
Holos registers in Rada decree on creation of TIC for 'Wagner PMC members' - Rakhmanin

Holos registers in Rada decree on creation of TIC for 'Wagner PMC members' - Rakhmanin

18:48 27.02.2020
Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

11:38 18.01.2020
Ukrainian delegation to continue its work in PACE – Holos

Ukrainian delegation to continue its work in PACE – Holos

14:15 26.10.2019
Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

15:57 20.08.2019
Holos declines Rada deputy speaker post

Holos declines Rada deputy speaker post

17:54 15.07.2019
Holos Party suggests 13–15 years prison sentences for 'separate negotiations' with representatives of aggressor country

Holos Party suggests 13–15 years prison sentences for 'separate negotiations' with representatives of aggressor country

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

Ukraine to continue its path as part of West, its break with 'Russian world' is final – Kuleba

Meeting of advisors to heads of state of Normandy Four may take place in January – Yermak

Ukraine negotiating with all manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, except for Russia – Yermak

Constitutional Court head suspected of bribing witness, as well as in faulty witness evidence – PGO

LATEST

The delegation of the Mykolayiv City Council plans to visit Israel for acquaintance with technologies and establishment of cooperation – The Embassy

Access to Unified State Register of Declarations may be partially limited until end of 2020 for technical reasons

Law on ensuring access of Ukrainian citizens to quality vaccines against COVID-19 comes into force

All checkpoints in Donbas, border with Crimea to be reequipped

Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 13 times over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 6,988 COVID-19 cases per day, 16,106 people recovered – Stepanov

State defense order of Defense Ministry is 99.5% fulfilled – Taran

Volunteers hand over oxygen concentrators from Poroshenko to hospitals in frontline zone

Dismissal of Tupytsky by investigating judge ruling contradicts Ukraine's Constitution – Constitutional Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD