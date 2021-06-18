Facts

10:02 18.06.2021

Ternopil party organization Holos demands that Rudyk, Zhelezniak resign their mandates

2 min read
Ternopil party organization Holos demands that Rudyk, Zhelezniak resign their mandates

The Ternopil party organization Holos demanded that head of the party Kira Rudyk and head of the parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak resign.

"We appeal to Kira Rudyk to voluntarily resign the powers of party chairman and the mandate of the MP of Ukraine, to Yaroslav Zheleznyak to voluntarily resign the powers of chairman of the parliamentary faction and the mandate of the MP of Ukraine [...] To publicly apologize to party members, deputies and voters for the actions that have harmed the party," the statement of the regional organization says.

Also, the organization demanded to hold a democratic congress of party members with the provision of expanded norms for representation of regional organizations, in accordance with the number of party members and local deputies elected from the party in the region. Also, the organization demanded to elect a new head of the party openly and transparently at the democratic congress and change its charter.

"We all united around values in a party, we should form new approaches in politics, a party of a non-leadership type with developed democratic processes. It is important for us that the party adheres to its principles - loyalty to Ukraine, virtue, independence from oligarchs, internal party democracy and accountability. Unfortunately, the party started to move in a different direction, therefore it requires changes," the statement said.

Tags: #ternopil #holos
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:51 07.06.2021
Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

Prytula remains in politics, but leaves Holos party

16:58 22.05.2021
Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

16:29 09.03.2021
Israeli Ambassador demands cancellation of decision on naming Ternopil Stadium after Shukhevych

Israeli Ambassador demands cancellation of decision on naming Ternopil Stadium after Shukhevych

11:52 25.02.2021
Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

09:41 25.02.2021
Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

14:50 09.01.2021
Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

Police massively fine entrepreneurs for violating quarantine rules - Ternopil Mayor

15:56 07.01.2021
In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

In case of rise in number of COVID-19 patients, city to go into lockdown – Ternopil Mayor

10:33 05.01.2021
Holos demands abolition of ban on non-food products sale during upcoming quarantine

Holos demands abolition of ban on non-food products sale during upcoming quarantine

10:22 29.12.2020
Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

Zhelezniak heads Holos faction

12:41 14.11.2020
Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

LATEST

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD