Ternopil party organization Holos demands that Rudyk, Zhelezniak resign their mandates

The Ternopil party organization Holos demanded that head of the party Kira Rudyk and head of the parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak resign.

"We appeal to Kira Rudyk to voluntarily resign the powers of party chairman and the mandate of the MP of Ukraine, to Yaroslav Zheleznyak to voluntarily resign the powers of chairman of the parliamentary faction and the mandate of the MP of Ukraine [...] To publicly apologize to party members, deputies and voters for the actions that have harmed the party," the statement of the regional organization says.

Also, the organization demanded to hold a democratic congress of party members with the provision of expanded norms for representation of regional organizations, in accordance with the number of party members and local deputies elected from the party in the region. Also, the organization demanded to elect a new head of the party openly and transparently at the democratic congress and change its charter.

"We all united around values in a party, we should form new approaches in politics, a party of a non-leadership type with developed democratic processes. It is important for us that the party adheres to its principles - loyalty to Ukraine, virtue, independence from oligarchs, internal party democracy and accountability. Unfortunately, the party started to move in a different direction, therefore it requires changes," the statement said.