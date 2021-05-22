Facts

16:58 22.05.2021

Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

2 min read
Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is Russia's weapon in a hybrid war against Ukraine, as well as a direct threat to Europe's energy security, leader of the Holos party MP Kira Rudyk said.

Commenting on the appeal adopted by the Verkhovna Rada to the U.S. Congress (draft resolution No. 5520) with a call to impose sanctions against all participants in the construction of Nord Stream 2, the politician said that it is almost completed, but with the help of international partners, the gas pipeline can still be stopped.

"The Nord Stream 2 project is a direct threat not only to the energy security of Ukraine, but also to Europe. It is Russia's weapon in a hybrid war, an additional instrument of influence and pressure on Europe. Also, it means more expensive gas for Ukrainians, and less income from its transit for the state. In particular, Ukraine will annually lose $1.5 billion in case of launching Nord Stream 2," the press service of the Holos party quotes Rudyk.

According to the MP, blocking the construction of the gas pipeline today is the only way to deprive Russia of the strong leverage over European countries.

"Ukraine is very grateful to the United States for its consistent position on the illegal actions of the aggressor country. And today we count on the support of our colleagues in the American Congress to stop the aggressor together," the MP said.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #holos
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:04 21.05.2021
Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

17:46 20.05.2021
Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Naftogaz, Ukrainian MPs urge U.S. to maintain sanctions against Nord Stream 2

14:51 20.05.2021
Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

10:14 13.05.2021
France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

France is in favor of maintaining transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in sufficient quantities – Economy Minister

11:04 16.04.2021
Nord Stream 2 is issue of war, not business - Zelensky

Nord Stream 2 is issue of war, not business - Zelensky

17:45 13.04.2021
German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

16:07 09.04.2021
If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

20:37 18.03.2021
U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

12:54 03.03.2021
ZELENSKY: CONSTRUCTION OF NORD STREAM-2 PIPELINE BYPASSING UKRAINE IS QUESTION NOT ONLY OF ECONOMY, BUT ALSO ENERGY SECURITY OF ENTIRE EUROPE

ZELENSKY: CONSTRUCTION OF NORD STREAM-2 PIPELINE BYPASSING UKRAINE IS QUESTION NOT ONLY OF ECONOMY, BUT ALSO ENERGY SECURITY OF ENTIRE EUROPE

11:52 25.02.2021
Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

LATEST

Culture Ministry announces 22 projects to be implemented under Big Restoration program in 2021

Three Ukrainian soldiers injured near Luhanske village as result of enemy shelling - JFO headquarters

EU leaders to discuss illegal, provocative steps of Russia

Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

Ukraine reports 4,606 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

Court of Appeal upholds house arrest for Medvedchuk

Medvedchuk in court: I reject accusations of being pro-Russian

Klitschko: pressure on Kyiv's authorities continues

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD