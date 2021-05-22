Nord Stream 2 is Russia's weapon against Ukraine in hybrid war - Rudyk

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is Russia's weapon in a hybrid war against Ukraine, as well as a direct threat to Europe's energy security, leader of the Holos party MP Kira Rudyk said.

Commenting on the appeal adopted by the Verkhovna Rada to the U.S. Congress (draft resolution No. 5520) with a call to impose sanctions against all participants in the construction of Nord Stream 2, the politician said that it is almost completed, but with the help of international partners, the gas pipeline can still be stopped.

"The Nord Stream 2 project is a direct threat not only to the energy security of Ukraine, but also to Europe. It is Russia's weapon in a hybrid war, an additional instrument of influence and pressure on Europe. Also, it means more expensive gas for Ukrainians, and less income from its transit for the state. In particular, Ukraine will annually lose $1.5 billion in case of launching Nord Stream 2," the press service of the Holos party quotes Rudyk.

According to the MP, blocking the construction of the gas pipeline today is the only way to deprive Russia of the strong leverage over European countries.

"Ukraine is very grateful to the United States for its consistent position on the illegal actions of the aggressor country. And today we count on the support of our colleagues in the American Congress to stop the aggressor together," the MP said.