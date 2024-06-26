Facts

20:10 26.06.2024

NACP stops financing Holos party due to unreliable data in reports amounting to almost UAH 5 mln

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) of Ukraine has identified a number of significant violations in the reports of the Holos political party on property, income and financial liabilities for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, the NACP press service said.

"For two quarters of 2020, the Holos political party included false information in the report totaling UAH 4.727 million. This is the basis for stopping state funding of the party's statutory activities," the agency said on the Telegram channel.

The corresponding order No. 167/24 dated June 25, 2024 was published on the NACP website.

It is noted that according to the law On political parties, repeated violations consisting in submitting to the NACP a report containing false information about the expenses of a political party in an amount exceeding 20 times the minimum wage (as of January 1, 2020 some UAH 94,460) is grounds for making a decision to terminate state funding of the party.

The Holos party is represented in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation with 20 seats.

