Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

Representatives of the Servant of the People party and the President's Office of Ukraine periodically negotiate with leader of the Holos party Kira Rudyk about the possibility of uniting into a parliamentary coalition.

"Someone is cyclically negotiating with me so that we join [in the coalition]. From time to time, representatives of either the Office [of the President] or the Servant of the People party come to me to talk about where we can unite our efforts," Rudyk told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she said that regardless of being in a coalition or in opposition, Holos always supports the actions of the authorities, which "are correct for the country." In this context, the politician drew attention to the recent steps of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which arouse high hopes in the Holos team.

"These are really systemic, pro-Ukrainian, public steps that we support, and I am sincerely glad that he is taking them. When we see such steps, we say: "Maybe something will come of it!" But let us see, what the next ones will be, because these should not be two or three random government decisions, but the result of a certain plan. Then we will talk," she said.

Answering a question of what positions in the government could be taken by the representatives of Holos in case of joining a coalition with Servant of the People, Rudyk said: "If there are several directions where we can fully implement the planned reforms, then we are ready take it and do it."