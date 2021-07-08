Facts

15:57 08.07.2021

Kira Rudyk opens Holos party cell in Zaporizhia

Leader of the Holos party Kira Rudyk has opened a cell of political force in Zaporizhia, the party's press service reports.

"We strive to make Ukraine a modern, technologically and economically developed country. We know what needs to be done right now. We know that many challenges, which Zaporizhia faces, can be resolved both at the national and local levels," Rudyk said.

At the same time, she highlighted the main problems of Zaporizhia: ecology, medicine, quality of local roads, poor development of tourism, low investment attractiveness of the city and unemployment.

At the opening of the party cell, the politician also said that the work of the party is built around the election program and the Holos has fulfilled 43% of its promises in two years.

