14:49 17.02.2021

Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

Ukrainian govt decides from Feb 24 to implement adaptive quarantine with some relaxation, extend it to April 30

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended quarantine in Ukraine until April 30, 2021 and established a "yellow" level of epidemic danger throughout Ukraine from February 24.

The government approved a corresponding resolution with a one-day revision at a meeting on Wednesday.

"We propose to extend the quarantine period on the territory of Ukraine until April 30, 2021 and establish adaptive quarantine with the introduction of epidemiological levels. We propose distribution into four levels - green, yellow, orange and red," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a government meeting.

According to him, the "yellow" level of epidemic danger is the restrictions that are currently in force in the country with some relaxations.

"'Yellow' level will be the basis for the whole country until we reach the 'green' or 'red' level. These are the restrictions that are in force today with some relaxation," he said.

