Facts

13:39 11.08.2021

Govt to extend adaptive quarantine, emergency mode until Oct 1

The Cabinet of Ministers will extend the adaptive quarantine and emergency mode in Ukraine until October 1, 2021, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today the epidemic situation is completely under control, but experts are beginning to record the first negative trends regarding the increase in the number of hospitalizations of critically ill patients. Taking this situation into account, the government will today adopt a resolution that will extend the emergency mode and adaptive quarantine until October 1, 2021," Shmyhal said at a government session on Wednesday.

Interfax-Ukraine
