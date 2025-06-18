Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 18.06.2025

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 22 people – Klitschko

1 min read
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 22 people – Klitschko

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of June 17 has risen to 22 people, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported.

"A total of 22 people died after the enemy's attack on the capital on the night of June 17. Rescuers are still clearing rubble in a house in the Solomiansky district," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also recalled that a Day of Mourning has been declared in Kyiv on Wednesday, June 18.

Earlier, 21 people were killed and 134 injured.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service reports that "in total, 23 people died in the capital as a result of the Russian attack on the night of June 17, another 134 were injured," and "the number of deaths in the 9-story building in the Solomiansky district has increased to 18 people - rescuers removed another body of a deceased person from under the rubble."

Tags: #kyiv #death_toll

MORE ABOUT

12:22 18.06.2025
Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

11:08 18.06.2025
Death toll in Solomiansky district increases to 19, with total of 24 victims in Kyiv

Death toll in Solomiansky district increases to 19, with total of 24 victims in Kyiv

19:35 17.06.2025
As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

18:08 17.06.2025
Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

16:42 17.06.2025
Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

15:29 17.06.2025
PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

13:06 17.06.2025
About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

12:24 17.06.2025
Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

12:15 17.06.2025
June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

10:26 17.06.2025
Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Death toll of Russian missile in Solomiansky district of Kyiv increases to 21 people

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

Death toll in Solomiansky district increases to 19, with total of 24 victims in Kyiv

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

LATEST

European Commission proposes to integrate Ukraine into EU Roaming area

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

Candidate for head of the Bureau of Economic Security unveils institutional reform plan

Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

Carney release his own statement as G7 chairman instead of joint one

Defense Forces hit 28 areas of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours

Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

AD
AD