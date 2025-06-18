Death toll in Kyiv rises to 22 people – Klitschko

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of June 17 has risen to 22 people, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported.

"A total of 22 people died after the enemy's attack on the capital on the night of June 17. Rescuers are still clearing rubble in a house in the Solomiansky district," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also recalled that a Day of Mourning has been declared in Kyiv on Wednesday, June 18.

Earlier, 21 people were killed and 134 injured.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service reports that "in total, 23 people died in the capital as a result of the Russian attack on the night of June 17, another 134 were injured," and "the number of deaths in the 9-story building in the Solomiansky district has increased to 18 people - rescuers removed another body of a deceased person from under the rubble."