Facts

15:34 16.06.2021

Cabinet extends quarantine in Ukraine until Aug 31, sets new regulations

1 min read
Cabinet extends quarantine in Ukraine until Aug 31, sets new regulations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended quarantine in Ukraine until August 31, 2021 and established new quarantine restrictions at the Wednesday meeting, the Health Ministry's press service has said.

According to the statement, a "green" level of epidemic danger is established throughout the country, at which the mask regime is maintained in public transport during mass events. The work of catering, entertainment venues (nightclubs), cinemas and halls of other culture sectors, as well as other public events are allowed, provided that the mask regime is observed.

Tags: #quarantine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:54 16.06.2021
Cabinet to extend quarantine until Aug 31 – Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine until Aug 31 – Shmyhal

14:07 09.06.2021
Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

11:09 09.06.2021
All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

16:22 29.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

12:50 28.04.2021
Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

10:29 23.04.2021
Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

13:22 21.04.2021
Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

12:27 14.04.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

18:09 08.04.2021
If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

Cabinet to extend quarantine until Aug 31 – Shmyhal

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

LATEST

Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

Ukrainian govt approves concept of 'Presidential University' project

Court of Appeals refuses to open proceeding on complaint of Yanukovych's defense to conduct special investigation in case of seizing power

PGO, MFA to coordinate efforts to return stolen assets from abroad

Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Culture Minister invites UCF Supervisory Board to reconsider its decisions

Ukrainian Ambassador to hold meeting at U.S. State Department after Biden-Putin talks

Ukraine sees uptick in daily coronavirus morbidity

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD