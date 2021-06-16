Cabinet extends quarantine in Ukraine until Aug 31, sets new regulations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended quarantine in Ukraine until August 31, 2021 and established new quarantine restrictions at the Wednesday meeting, the Health Ministry's press service has said.

According to the statement, a "green" level of epidemic danger is established throughout the country, at which the mask regime is maintained in public transport during mass events. The work of catering, entertainment venues (nightclubs), cinemas and halls of other culture sectors, as well as other public events are allowed, provided that the mask regime is observed.