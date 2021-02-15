Facts

09:06 15.02.2021

Daily growth of COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,332 in Ukraine

Ukraine has reported 2,332 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday morning.

"Ukraine recorded 2,332 new COVID-19 cases on February 15, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 160 children and 47 medical workers. Over the past day, 1,145 persons were hospitalized, 62 died, and 2,478 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday morning.

There were 3,094 contagions on February 14 and 5,182 on February 13; the minister reported 4,773 new cases on February 12 and 5,039 on February 11.

As of Monday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,273,475, including 24,392 deaths and 1,116,779 recoveries.

