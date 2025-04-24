Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 24.04.2025

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

1 min read
Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, said that he is confident that Russia and Ukraine "both want peace," and urges them to "get to the table" as soon as possible, and also believes that Putin is heeding his call to refrain from launching new massive strikes on Ukraine.

"We're waiting a long time, they have to get to the table, and I think they're going to get peace," he said.

Asked about a deadline for a deal, Trump added "I have my own deadline".

"I'm saying we can save thousands of people, and I don't like that it takes long at all.

Norway's Prime Minister is also asked about talks to end the war, and heaped the praise on Trump.

"I salute Trump for taking very important initiatives to get this conflict to an end," he said.

When asked by a journalist whether Putin would heed his call to stop the massive missile strikes on Ukraine, Trump replied curtly: "Yes."

Tags: #ukraine #trump #rf #usa

