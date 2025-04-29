Relocated plastic surgery clinic from Kyiv region in Ukraine to open in Zakarpattia region

Lita Plus, a plastic surgery clinic previously located in Kyiv region, Ukraine, is set to open a new facility in Zakarpattia region, according to clinic founder Serhiy Derbak.

"We moved the clinic to Uzhgorod along with our equipment and team – 35 people in total. Our clinic was based in Irpin and was completely destroyed during hostilities, leaving us with nowhere to operate," he told Interfax-Ukraine in an interview.

Debrak explained that after the aggressor destroyed the clinic in Kyiv region, "the decision to build in Uzhgorod was a natural one."

"We identified another crucial factor: patient logistics. I reviewed the data – 80% of our current patients come from abroad. These are Ukrainians who left during the war but return to Ukraine for medical services. That's why healthcare services remain highly relevant for Zakarpattia region. We made the decision: this is where we'll build," he said.

The new clinic will comprise two buildings – a surgical center and an inpatient facility.

"One will be an entirely new 1,000-square-meter surgical center, which includes a dedicated bunker with all necessary safety features – something sorely needed in Bucha. We've incorporated those risks into our new design. Perhaps it's a product of trauma, but I don't want to relive such experiences again. The second building involves renovating an existing structure to serve as the inpatient unit," he said.

Debrak added that "the surgical building is designed to the highest standards: we'll even be able to perform open-heart surgeries, with proper ventilation, air sterilization, and all required medical infrastructure."

The next phase of the project will involve opening a large balneological (therapeutic bathing) unit.

"We've already drilled two wells – at depths of 1,200 and 800 meters – and found thermal radon water, which is ideal for treating scars. After the war, we plan to operate as a specialized plastic surgery clinic for patients with scar deformities. Additionally, we will create a rehabilitation center for military personnel – offering surgical care, balneological treatment, and physical rehab following injuries, surgeries, burns, and contractures," he said.