Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:54 29.04.2025

Govt allocates another UAH 273.7 mln for purchase of school buses

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has additionally allocated UAH 273.7 million of state subvention to local budgets for the purchase of school buses in 2025, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports.

According to the ministry, the funds will be directed to 10 regions that primarily need to update the fleet to transport students and teachers.

In particular, the buses will be received by Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

"The subsidy will allow communities to purchase new school buses, including those specially equipped for transporting children with special educational needs. The purchases will be carried out under the conditions of co-financing by local budgets and through ProZorro Market, which will significantly reduce the time of procedures," the ministry added.

It is noted that this amount is part of a large-scale government program, within which UAH 1.6 billion is provided for the purchase of more than 500 buses for communities in 2025.

The Ministry of Education also said that since the beginning of the year, communities have already purchased 110 buses.

Tags: #school_buses #cabinet_of_ministers #budget

