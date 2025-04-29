European Commission on ceasefire declared by Russia: Russia can stop killing now, without waiting for May 8

The European Commission states that Russia can stop waging war against Ukraine at any time, without waiting for May 8.

Such a comment on the recent announcement by the Russian side regarding a temporary ceasefire from May 8 to May 11 was made on Tuesday by the spokeswoman of the European Commission, Anitta Hipper.

She said that it was absolutely clear that Russia could stop the killing and bombing at any time, so there was absolutely no need to wait until May 8, and that they could do it right then.

The spokeswoman pointed out that Russia had a track record of being an aggressor, so it was necessary to first see and assess Russia based on its actions. She also recalled that Ukraine had agreed to an unconditional ceasefire for over a month. Therefore, Hipper emphasized, they continued to support Ukraine towards a lasting, just, and comprehensive peace.

Speaking about the European Commission's position on the possibility of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the spokeswoman recalled that this position is well-known. It is up to Ukraine to decide in which negotiations it will participate and under what conditions, she stated.

Commenting on the possible course of events if the US were to halt efforts toward a peaceful settlement, Hipper stressed that the EU and the US were always stronger together. She stated that they were always stronger with their allies and emphasized that the priority should be given to continuous support for Ukraine, as this sends the right signal to all potential aggressors, not just Russia. She added that the focus is on ensuring Ukraine has a strong position, which is why military support to Ukraine continues to increase. According to the European Commission spokeswoman, the stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table.