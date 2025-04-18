Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that the USA will withdraw from the negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine if the parties "complicate" the end of the war.

He said at the White House, during a question-and-answer session with the press, that he would back down if the parties make it more difficult to end the war in Ukraine, but at the same time he hopes it doesn't come to that. According to him, there is really good chance of reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

He also said that the American authorities want to get a peace agreement on Ukraine as soon as possible.