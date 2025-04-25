Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:02 25.04.2025

Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

2 min read
Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

Kyiv responded to the so-called "peace plan" of US President Donald Trump with seven points, the center of which is the insistence that the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russian troops in 2014, not be officially recognized as Russian, writes The Telegraph.

“Details of a five-point set of demands from Kyiv have been shared with The Telegraph, revealing major differences still remain with America’s seven-point plan, which emerged this week… A dossier on the demands, seen by The Telegraph, makes it clear that Ukraine hopes to effectively strip out any formal international recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea or other occupied territories,” the publication writes.

Points one and two focus on framing any peace deal as “rooted in international law, not capitulation”, with a specific warning over China’s possible invasion of Taiwan. They also stress the importance of clear “security guarantees” as the price for any prospective peace agreement that would see Ukraine cede territory to Russia, even on a temporary basis.

Point three is an attempt to wrestle back control of the negotiations from Mr Trump and put Ukraine back at the heart of the peace process. A fourth point serves as a warning to both the US and Nato that allowing Russia’s control over Crimea enables it to threaten not only attacks on Ukraine but also Black Sea allies Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria.

The fifth and final point makes it clear that Russia should not be allowed to use the deal to limit the size of Ukraine’s armed forces or defence industrial base.

Tags: #ukraine #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:58 25.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

20:07 25.04.2025
Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

18:53 25.04.2025
Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

20:44 24.04.2025
Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

20:21 24.04.2025
Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

20:38 23.04.2025
Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

21:45 18.04.2025
Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

13:40 12.04.2025
Trump's envoy offers to hand over part of Ukraine's territory to Russia

Trump's envoy offers to hand over part of Ukraine's territory to Russia

10:38 11.04.2025
British Prince Harry pays secret visit to Ukraine – media

British Prince Harry pays secret visit to Ukraine – media

13:54 10.04.2025
EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

LATEST

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

US signals about possible withdrawal from peace process intended to ‘stimulate peace process’- Ukrainian MFA

More than 30 victims of missile strike on Kyiv on Thurs remain in hospitals – Zelenskyy

Trump: Talks with Russia and Ukraine going well, but the situation is very fragile

Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity

Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

Ukraine to receive over EUR22 mln from European partners to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Environment

AD
AD