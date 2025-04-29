Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes to strengthen security cooperation in Three Seas format

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech at the summit of the Three Seas Initiative, put forward an initiative to increase security cooperation in the region, in particular in the field of energy protection, the press service of the head of state reports.

Commenting on the mass blackouts in Spain and Portugal, Zelenskyy recalled that Ukrainian specialists have unique experience in protecting and restoring energy supplies.

“The war has taught us a lot – not just how to recover after Russian missiles and bombs, but also how to handle cyberattacks and other threats. Ukraine has unique expertise and experience, and we are ready to share it. Especially now, when energy is likely to be one of the first targets in our region. Sadly, Russia is still close – and we don’t see any real changes in their behavior. So we need changes on our side – we need more security cooperation. Ukraine suggests doing this through the Three Seas format,” the president said.

He identified three main areas in which cooperation should be strengthened - energy, backup power, and transport.

“First, energy. We need to protect our energy infrastructure – especially near Russian borders – and set up joint emergency plans. We should check how ready we are to defend and fix energy systems if something happens,” Zelenskyy pointed out.

In addition, the region needs more ways to support each other.

“Energy grids, pipelines, communication systems – all critical infrastructure – should be built with backup routes. So every country can help others in a crisis. Let’s work on that,” the president urged.

Also, Zelenskyy stressed, the region needs better logistical connections.

“Just like the Baltic Sea can help when there are problems in the Black Sea, the Black Sea should also help your countries in case of a crisis. This is about more than just trade – it’s about the safety of our people. And we should all have quick access to the Adriatic Sea too – in case something happens across the region. We need to learn from how Russia behaves and get prepared better,” he summed up.